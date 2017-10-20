Trump-Linked Pastor: Hollywood Is Full Of Satanists Who Drink Children's Blood

A pastor who took part in a “laying of hands” prayer on President Donald Trump in the Oval Office last summer claims Hollywood is full of devil-worshippers who engage in human sacrifice and drink the blood of children.

“These people are full of the devil. These people can’t even be reasoned with,” Rodney Howard-Browne said in a sermon over the weekend. “They have already given their soul to the devil. Are you with me? These people go through seances, these people drink blood, these people sacrifice children.”

In a clip posted online by Right Wing Watch, Howard-Browne added:

“They sacrifice children at the highest levels in Hollywood. They drink blood of young kids. This is a fact. That’s why the next thing to be exposed will be all the pedophilia that is going to come out of Hollywood and come out of Washington, D.C. The human sacrifice and the cannibalism has been going on for years.”

When someone told Howard-Browne that “they don’t do that,” he insisted that “it’s worse than what you think.”

Howard-Browne then described the supposed satanic rituals that go on in Hollywood.

“Many of the Hollywood actors that you go see on a screen, what you don’t know, they bring a witch, they do a big seance right there on the set and they worship devils and they allow devils to come into them before they take the part of what they’re going to act,” he said. “It’s a fact what I am telling you.”