Roger Stone Calls On Trump To Fire 'Insubordinate Hillbilly' Jeff Sessions

President Donald Trump’s unfiltered friend and informal adviser Roger Stone called on him Saturday to fire “insubordinate hillbilly” Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Stone, speaking at the right-wing “Mother of All Rallies” in Washington, also said Trump should axe Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

But the “hillbilly” hit on Sessions could be another possible sign of brewing trouble with Trump’s supporters in the South. Bob Woodward’s new book, “Fear: Trump In The White House,” claims the president has mocked Sessions’ southern accent, called him a “dumb southerner,” and derided him as “mentally retarded.” Digs against the intelligence of southerners particularly rankle people in the South, regardless of their position on the former Alabama senator.

The White House has denied Woodward’s claims.

But a Page Six editor told The New York Times last week that Trump referred to the Georgia family of his ex-wife Marla Maples as “dumb southerners.” He even spoke in a fake southern accent to mock Maples’ mother, editor Jeane MacIntosh told the Times. He compared Maples’ relatives to the family of rubes who move to Beverly Hills in the TV sitcom “The Beverly Hillbillies.”

Some miffed Republican senators have already spoken up for the intelligence of southerners in the wake of the Woodward revelations.

“We’re a pretty smart bunch . . . I’m not gonna get into name calling because I don’t think you should be allowed to call names — including the president,” Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) told The Washington Post.

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) pointed out how important votes in the South were to Trump’s victory.