Roger Stone Posted Swastika-Laden Image Of ‘Space Force’ Featuring Himself, Trump

President Donald Trump’s former campaign adviser Roger Stone posted an edited image of himself, Trump and many others with affiliations to the current administration donning space suits affixed with swastikas on Instagram.
On Monday, Stone shared the now-deleted image, but, luckily, screenshots never die! The image featured the words “Space Force ― in space no one can hear you lie” with the accompanying caption: “I love this - proud to be in this crew - but the only lies being told are by liberal scumbags.”
Many on social media were, uh, confused by the post:
The image appears to have been created by critics of the administration, as it features the president alongside Vice President Mike Pence, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Fox News host Sean Hannity all wearing suits affixed with swastikas.
“Space Force” is a reference to the administration’s plans for a sixth branch of the U.S. military known as the “Space Force.”
Stone’s been under the public microscope since last month when special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 12 suspected Russian intelligence officers. In addition to that recent indictment linked to the hacking of the Democratic National Committee, Mueller is also investigating a person who was in communication with the hackers and “who was in regular contact with senior members of the presidential campaign of Donald J. Trump.” Many believe this refers to Stone ― including Stone himself, although he has denied contacting Russian agents.
Stone has previously posted screenshots of his interactions with one of the suspected hackers, Guccifer 2.0, and he even said in an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo that he believes “I probably am the person referred to.”
Despite that and his willingness to cooperate with Mueller’s investigation, Stone has also said that he won’t testify against Trump because he has nothing negative to say about him.