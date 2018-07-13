Roger Stone Communicated With Russian Hackers, Mueller Indictment Suggests

Among the revelations in special counsel Robert Mueller’s indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officers on Friday involved in hacking the Democratic National Committee was that the hackers communicated with individuals in the United States — including “a person who was in regular contact with senior members of the presidential campaign of Donald J. Trump.”

Although not named in Friday’s documents, that person is widely known to be Trump confidant Roger Stone, who has previously posted screenshots of his interactions with one of the hackers, Guccifer 2.0.

we know that person is Roger Stone https://t.co/WZJWa9zPZX — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) July 13, 2018

The person here talking to Guccifer 2 is Roger Stone. These communications have been publicly known for a while. pic.twitter.com/CMdtMEHTfM — Andrew Prokop (@awprokop) July 13, 2018

Stone has also admitted to communicating with WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange, who published the leaked DNC emails.

The events laid out in Mueller’s indictment resemble details from previous reporting about Stone and his communications during Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Roger Stone told me in Aug. 2016 he had “a pretty good idea of what's coming down the pike” from hacked DNC emails. https://t.co/ibOGMpC27Z https://t.co/gG3usncP22 — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) July 13, 2018

Stone did not immediately return a request from HuffPost.

In a statement to ABC, he downplayed his communications.

“As I testified before the House Intelligence Committee under oath, my 24-word exchange with someone on Twitter claiming to be Guccifer 2.0 is benign based on its content, context and timing,” Stone said.

“This exchange is entirely public and provides no evidence of collaboration or collusion with Guccifer 2.0 or anyone else in the alleged hacking of the DNC emails, as well as taking place many weeks after the events described in today’s indictment.”

Stone also told CNN that he does not believe that the indictment refers to him.

“I don’t think it is me because I wasn’t in regular contact with members of the Trump campaign,” he said. “Look, [Deputy Attorney General Rod] Rosenstein said in his comments that they knew of no crime by U.S. citizens. They included my exchange with Guccifer which is now public, in the indictment. And it’s benign. So I don’t know that it refers to me.”

“My contact with the campaign in 2016 was Donald Trump,” he added. “I was not in regular contact with campaign officials.”

In May, Stone told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he is “prepared” if he is indicted by Mueller’s team.