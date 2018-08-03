Rogue Goats Take Over Idaho Neighborhood. (We're Not Kidding.)

Goats are not often recognized as being the most intrepid of creatures, but these goats are aiming to change the goat game.

On Friday a neighborhood on the west side of Boise, Idaho, was taken over by “about 100” of them, according to KTVB reporter Joe Parris.

Who are these goats? Where did they come from? What propelled them to go rogue?

#Breaking - About 100 goats are on the loose right now in a #Boise neighborhood. They are going house to house eating everything in sight. Nobody has a clue where they came from...updates to follow pic.twitter.com/K0ghUwQEfk — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

Here is a live look at #Boise Goat-a-Paloza 2018 pic.twitter.com/RTZR6bWsRP — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

KTVB noted that the animals were “snacking on lawns and flower bushes, and stripping the leaves from trees,” as goats are wont to do.

The outlet discovered that the goats appear to belong to the company We Rent Goats, which, aptly, rents out herds of goats for people to use to “clear weeds and help with fire suppression on private land and public property,” KTVB said.

Wow. Who needs landscapers when you can just rent a goat?

Well, before you get too excited, these goats weren’t very focused on their duties and wandered off their job site. Luckily, We Rent Goats tracked down their reckless employees and loaded them into a truck.

Party is over “kids”! Loose goats have been cornered and loaded back onto a truck owned by “We Rent Goats” pic.twitter.com/qWHrb7X7n6 — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

The “new kids on the block” are now off the block! The final goats are now reluctantly going home. What a morning pic.twitter.com/Quyca6owdy — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018