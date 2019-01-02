Romney Op-Ed Met With Mockery: 'That Guy That Ironed A Shirt While Wearing It?'

Sen.-elect Mitt Romney (R-Utah) tried to stand up to President Donald Trump with a Washington Post op-ed decrying his “resentment and name-calling,” and he ended up getting trolled online.
Following the editorial’s publication Tuesday night, Twitter had a field day with Romney’s remarks, one user reinventing the headline to read, “Mr. President, Sir, I am going to vote for every single one of your bills ― but I WILL be frowning.”
Another user recalled the time Romney ironed his shirt sleeve while wearing it, while Bill Kristol, founder of now defunct conservative publication The Weekly Standard, called him the new “leader of the Republican Resistance to Trump.”
Despite the criticism, Romney got this shoutout from departing Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.):
But he also got this shoutout from Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), who was actually hoping he’d avoid becoming like Flake:
However, MSNBC justice and security analyst Matthew Miller offered a different response, giving him props for speaking out and asking that he “be applauded for it” ― and his praiseful message gained some traction on Twitter.
Romney, who will be sworn in this Thursday, raised strong criticisms of the president in his op-ed, contending that Trump “has not risen to the mantle of the office” and that “his character falls short.”
While he took issue with the president’s behavior both domestically and on the world stage, appearing to rebuke his divisive rhetoric and fear-mongering, he simultaneously emphasized his willingness to work with the commander in chief.
“I will support policies that I believe are in the best interest of the country and my state, and oppose those that are not,” he wrote.
You can read Romney’s full article here.