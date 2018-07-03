Ron Paul Blames Shockingly Racist, Anti-Semitic Tweet On Staffer

Former Texas Libertarian congressman and presidential candidate Ron Paul called a racist cartoon posted on his Twitter page Monday a “mistake” and blamed it on a staff member.

The posted tweet, which was removed after outrage on social media, appeared to attack “politically correct” expectations to treat people with sensitivity. It depicted offensive images of a black man, a Latino, an Asian and a Jew punching Uncle Sam with a single red fist as they shout: “Cultural Marxism!”

“Are you stunned by what has become of American culture?” said the tweet carrying Paul’s name. “Well, it’s not an accident. You’ve probably heard of ‘cultural Marxism,’ but do you know what it means?”

holy shit ron paul posted le happy merchant cartoons, the man knows his base pic.twitter.com/p3LwvPvVJn — K. Thor Jensen (@kthorjensen) July 2, 2018

The father of Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said that the offensive cartoon was a “mistake” and had been “inadvertently” posted by a member of his staff. He did not apologize for it.

Earlier today a staff member inadvertently posted an offensive cartoon on my social media. I do not make my own social media posts and when I discovered the mistake it was immediately deleted.

-Ron Paul — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) July 2, 2018

The drawing included the signature of cartoonist Ben Garrison, who is known for cartoons supporting Donald Trump. But he tweeted Monday that it “totally” wasn’t his work, and “trolls” had pasted his signature on an altered image.

That is totally NOT a Ben Garrison cartoon - This is a cartoon by someone else who trolls have pasted my signature on. Please always check https://t.co/Oj98iIxEAZ for REAL Ben Garrison Cartoons verification. — Ben Garrison Cartoons at GrrrGraphics.com (@GrrrGraphics) July 2, 2018

A substitute tweet on Paul’s page included the same “cultural Marxism” message but the racist cartoon was replaced with a bar through the words “political correctness.” Both the original and substitute tweet linked to a long Facebook explanation by Paul saying that “cultural Marxism” is a trick of Marxist supporters to harp on discrimination and exploitation that does not exist.

Most people responding to Paul on Twitter weren’t buying “the staffer did it” excuse.

I take it that "inadvertently" means "Whoops, did I just say that out loud?" — Mary Thomson (@InfraredEyes) July 2, 2018

That's not an apology Ron. Furthermore, YOU are responsible for your posts! YOU! Libertarian = takes responsibility, right? — Tim Mashburn (@tamashburn) July 2, 2018

To be clear, you're still cool with the next tweet your staff posted in its place, which also refers to "cultural Marxism"? pic.twitter.com/hGxL93iuFd — ♨️Saucy Stacey♨️ (@DrSCubed) July 2, 2018

Let's be careful to note that it was a trusted staffer who is allowed to post as Ron Paul, so it isn't just "someone other than him." He never denounced the message, did he? He responded to the backlash, and there is a LOT of backlash. Good. — Catherine 🌊 🐈🌷🌼🌺 (@CatSkoor) July 2, 2018

Ron - How do you "inadvertently" post a cartoon as racist as this?

Does that staffer still have posting privileges, and if so why?https://t.co/S3jJeEuJgn

I worked on your 1988 campaign, and I'm really appalled. — Bill Stewart (@BillStewart415) July 2, 2018

So someone on your staff is a racist antisemite? Oh well, whew. That’s a much better explanation. — Ryan Bathe (@michellechel) July 2, 2018