Ron Perlman Peed On His Hand Before Handshake With Harvey Weinstein

The "Sons of Anarchy" star said he pulled the pee prank at a charity event.
By Ron Dicker
Ron Perlman recalled a urine-soaked handshake with Harvey Weinstein.
The actor who played  Hellboy says he once pulled a devilishly disgusting move on Harvey Weinstein.

Ron Perlman confessed on Twitter Monday that he urinated on his own hand before shaking hands with the now-disgraced movie mogul.

Perlman, 68, who also starred on “Sons of Anarchy” and “Hand of God,” wrote that he stepped into the men’s room at a charity event, peed on his hand, and then made a beeline to greet Weinstein in the receiving line.

He didn’t say when the benefit happened.

Last month, Weinstein was indicted on rape charges in New York involving two women. Dozens have accused Weinstein of predatory acts.

Perlman wrote in November about his desire to punch Weinstein.

