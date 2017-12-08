Ron Swanson Tells FCC Chair Ajit Pai He Has No Honor For Trying To Kill Net Neutrality

Ron Swanson has no time for Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai and his bid to repeal net neutrality.

Swanson, the lovable curmudgeon from NBC’s “Parks and Recreation,” is no fan of public officials who misuse their power. So Nick Offerman, the actor who plays Swanson, offered up a few choice words for Pai on Thursday.

Apparently, Pai is a fan of Swanson and the show, and showed off a signed “Ron Swanson Pyramid of Greatness” poster in a segment for Vice News. Offerman said this “felt strange” to him, given Pai’s stance on net neutrality, so he “went to see Ron Swanson to ask if he’d care to weigh in.”

Offerman’s tweet included a screenshot of a text message, purportedly from Swanson.

“I’m flattered that my pyramid of greatness has inspired you,” says the text. “I will remind you that the top category is Honor. Sadly, based on your duplicitous handling of the net neutrality issue, and the way you are willfully ignoring the public you claim to serve, I feel you may need that term defined. Which means, of course, that you don’t have it.”

Dear @AjitPaiFCC , I noticed your Pyramid of Greatness and thought it felt strange in your office, given your stance. So I went to see Ron Swanson to ask if he’d care to weigh in & he dictated the below to me 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZHFrc4Vevf — Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) December 7, 2017

Pai, a former Verizon lawyer, is working to undo Obama-era net neutrality rules, a move that has spurred protests in an effort to stop the FCC from getting to a vote on Dec. 14 to end free web as we know it. (HuffPost’s parent company, Oath, is owned by Verizon. HuffPost’s union is represented by the Writers Guild of America, East, which supports net neutrality.)

Additionally, Pai has spoken out against celebrities who have voiced their support of net neutrality and their distaste for Pai’s policies. Last month, he said remarks from Mark Ruffalo, Alyssa Milano and others in favor of net neutrality were “absurd.”