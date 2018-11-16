Florida Woman Made 13-Year-Old Girl Walk Naked In Public: Police

A Florida woman is facing a child abuse charge after she allegedly punished a 13-year-old girl by forcing her to walk naked down a road.
Rosalie Contreras, 34, was arrested Thursday evening on one count of child abuse related to the incident, which happened around 4 p.m. that day in Dade City.
The victim’s relationship with Contreras has not been disclosed, but the girl told deputies Contreras wanted to punish her for misbehaving, according to BayNews9.com.
Contreras allegedly drove the girl to a remote location, made her remove her clothes and then made the girl walk naked and barefoot down the road while she followed in her car.
When another car came driving by, deputies said, Contreras made the girl get back in the car. The suspect allegedly slapped the victim, punched her back and twisted her breasts, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
The teen victim later called police and reported Contreras for child abuse. Deputies said she showed bruises and red marks that allegedly came from Contreras.
Police said Contreras admitted to taking the victim out to the location and claimed an unnamed person would not let her spank the girl.
Investigators said Contreras allegedly admitted to hitting and injuring the girl, according to ABC Action News.
Contreras was booked into the Pasco County Jail where she remains, according to jail records.