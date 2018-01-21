Rosanna Arquette Tears Up Thanking Fellow 'Silence Breakers' At SAG Awards

Rosanna Arquette and Marisa Tomei shared a touching and overdue moment onstage at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“We are honored to be part of this supportive and creative community and we are inspired that so many powerful voices are no longer silenced by the fear of retaliation,” she said Sunday night before introducing the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries.

Arquette is one of many women who came forward last fall with a story of Harvey Weinstein’s predatory behavior. The actress told The New Yorker she met the film producer in the early ’90s at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where he allegedly grabbed her hand and put it on his penis.

Arquette claims Weinstein later retaliated by never putting her in one of his films again ― she only starred in “Pulp Fiction” ― and never publicly accused him for the sake of her career.

“Rosanna, you are one of the voices,” Tomei said Sunday night. “You are one of the silence breakers and we all owe you a debt of gratitude.”

Arquette was named as Time Magazine’s Person of the Year as part of group of “silence breakers” who sparked a national conversation about sexual harassment and assault.

The actress went on to share that she was at the ceremony supporting the men and women who’ve spoken out about their abusers, including Asia Argento, Annabella Sciorra, Ashley Judd, Daryl Hannah, Mira Sorvino and Anthony Rapp.

Many of Weinstein’s accusers, including Arquette, claimed they were not invited to the Golden Globes earlier this month, where actors and actresses blacked out the red carpet in solidarity with the Time’s Up movement.