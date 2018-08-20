ENTERTAINMENT
08/20/2018 08:10 am ET Updated 33 minutes ago

Rose McGowan's 'Heart Is Broken' Over Sexual Assault Allegations Against Asia Argento

The Me Too movement figure was responding to a report that Argento had agreed to settle with her own underage accuser.
headshot
By Ron Dicker

Rose McGowan said Monday that her “heart is broken” over a report that fellow actress and alleged Harvey Weinstein victim Asia Argento agreed to pay a $380,000 settlement to an actor who accused her of sexually assaulting him when he was 17 ― under the age of consent in California.

Actor and musician Jimmy Bennett claimed that Argento performed oral sex and had intercourse with him in 2013, the New York Times reported. The two had co-starred in a 2004 film Argento directed, “The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things.”

McGowan and Argento had forged a friendship after their accusations against film mogul Weinstein helped fuel the Me Too movement that has highlighted alleged sexual assaults by scores of prominent people in entertainment and beyond.

Argento has yet to comment on the Times report, but Times reporter Jodi Kantor, who won a Pulitzer prize for contributing to a series of articles that exposed Weinstein, wrote, “People are going to want to hear what she has to say and how it meshes with her other statements about #metoo.”

Tarana Burke, who’s credited with starting the Me Too movement years ago, wrote that supporters of Me Too shouldn’t let “recent news stories” discredit the movement.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Hollywood #MeToo March
headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Harvey Weinstein Rose Mcgowan Asia Argento
Rose McGowan's 'Heart Is Broken' Over Sexual Assault Allegations Against Asia Argento
CONVERSATIONS