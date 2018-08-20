Rose McGowan's 'Heart Is Broken' Over Sexual Assault Allegations Against Asia Argento

Rose McGowan said Monday that her “heart is broken” over a report that fellow actress and alleged Harvey Weinstein victim Asia Argento agreed to pay a $380,000 settlement to an actor who accused her of sexually assaulting him when he was 17 ― under the age of consent in California.

Actor and musician Jimmy Bennett claimed that Argento performed oral sex and had intercourse with him in 2013, the New York Times reported. The two had co-starred in a 2004 film Argento directed, “The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things.”

McGowan and Argento had forged a friendship after their accusations against film mogul Weinstein helped fuel the Me Too movement that has highlighted alleged sexual assaults by scores of prominent people in entertainment and beyond.