Roseanne Gets A Brutal Wakeup Call As Tweeters Mock Her Ambien Defense

Users on Twitter mocked comedian Roseanne Barr after she appeared to blame a combination of the sleep medication Ambien and Memorial Day for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel her show.
Barr wrote:
She later added:
Earlier Tuesday, Barr tweeted and then deleted: “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” with the initials referring to Valerie Jarrett, a former aide to President Barack Obama.
ABC promptly canceled the reboot of “Roseanne,” the show’s reruns were pulled from Hulu and she was dropped by her talent agency.
Barr’s post-cancelation tweets caused Ambien to trend on Twitter overnight, with many of the people who’ve taken the drug sharing their own experiences: