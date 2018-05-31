ENTERTAINMENT
Samantha Bee Puts Roseanne Controversy To Bed With Ambien Commercial

Barr had claimed the insomnia drug was the reason she sent out a racist tweet.
By Andy McDonald

Do you sometimes start sentences with “I’m not racist, but ... ” and also have trouble sleeping? Then, according to comedian Roseanne Barr, Ambien may be what you’re already taking.

In this parody drug ad, “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” takes aim at Barr over her recent controversial tweets. Barr sent out a racist tweet Tuesday comparing former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to an ape, and then later claimed it was the result of tweeting while taking the insomnia drug.

Pharmaceutical giant Sanofi, the makers of Ambien, responded to Barr’s claim on Twitter. “People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi,” the company tweeted. “Racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”

