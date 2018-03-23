The conversation quickly turned political when actress Roseanne Barr appeared on Thursday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Barr was ostensibly on the late-night show with co-star John Goodman to talk about the upcoming reboot of their hit ’90s sitcom “Roseanne.”

But Kimmel was keen to quiz Barr on why she voted for President Donald Trump in the 2016 election. “I’m shocked because I know you are a very socially liberal person in general,” said Kimmel.

“I’m still the same, you all moved. You all went so fucking far out, you lost everything,” Barr responded.

Barr then claimed no one, “no matter who we voted for,” wants to see Trump fail.

“You want Pence? You want Pence for the frickin’ president,” Barr asked, referring to Vice President Mike Pence. When Kimmel replied that he didn’t, Barr responded: “Well, then zip that fucking lip” before collapsing on the couch in laughter.