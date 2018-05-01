Actress Roseanne Barr raised the possibility as recently as March that she might run for president — again. Now she’s fantasizing about becoming Israel’s prime minister.

“I want to move to Israel and run for prime minister, I do. I do have that fantasy. If God calls me, I’ll go, of course,” she said during a lengthy interview at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in Manhattan on Sunday.

Her prime minister dream could segue into her other “fantasy of being an old Jewish lady living in the Jewish homeland. … I want to buy a farm there and maybe bring my family,” said the 65-year-old comedian.

For now, Barr is committed to finishing out the resurrected “Roseanne” and has signed on for another season. She was happy about the call from President Donald Trump congratulating her on the show’s success. “He’s really into ratings — like I am,” she quipped. She thanked him for deciding to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, adding: “It’s the first step toward peace in the world.”

Barr said she met Trump “several times when he was just a civilian ... just a show business person, and he’s always been very nice to me.”

She explained that she didn’t make her character Roseanne a Trump supporter because she was herself. “I had her become a Trump supporter because she’s a working-class person, and it is the working class that elected Donald Trump. So, in being true to that little demographic, I had to do it.”

Besides, no one else in the cast would do it. “They were, like, no way,” she said.

Barr launched her own goofy campaign for president in 2012, chronicled in the documentary “Roseanne for President.” Legalizing marijuana and bringing back the guillotine were platforms. “I am the only serious comedian in this race,” she insisted during the campaign.

She told People magazine in March that running for president again is “never off the table.” She added: “I’m going to keep running until I win.”