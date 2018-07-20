Roseanne Barr has offered up a new — albeit unhinged —explanation as to why her infamous tweet about former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett wasn’t intentionally racist.

On Thursday, the actress and comedian posted a clip that seems to be part of a larger interview to her YouTube channel. In it, she gets increasingly irritated with an unknown interviewer who seems to have been harping on the subject.

“I’m trying to talk about Iran!” Barr screams in frustration in the video, rolling her eyes and puffing on a cigarette. “I’m trying to talk about Valerie Jarrett wrote the Iran deal!”

“I know,” the interviewer says. “You’ve told me this 300 times.”

“That’s what my tweet was about!” Barr follows up.

“I know,” the interviewer says. “You’ve explained this literally 300 times.”

“I thought the bitch was white!” Barr screams in a sudden outburst. “God dammit! I thought the bitch was white! Fuck!”

The video on YouTube is captioned with the comment, “Roseanne, like always, cuts through the bullshit and gets [to] the heart of the matter.”

In May, ABC pulled the plug on its reboot of “Roseanne” after Barr posted and later deleted a racist tweet that compared Jarrett to the Muslim Brotherhood and “Planet of the Apes.” The network announced in June that the canceled revival would get a spinoff called “The Connors,” which Barr would not be attached to.

Meanwhile, Barr has responded to the fallout in numerous ways. Initially she issued an apology to Jarrett and announced she was leaving Twitter. She later retuned to Twitter and blamed Ambien for the tweet.

This isn’t the first time Barr has claimed she thought Jarrett was white, either. In May, she tweeted the same allegation.

In July, Barr posted a tweet saying she was going to give a TV interview presumably to give her side of the story.

To my wonderful fans who I treasure and love-who have carried me these past weeks when I was 2 weak 2 carry myself: I will be doing a TV interview this week. I’ll tell u about it tomorrow! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) July 8, 2018

A day later, it seems like Barr had a change of heart. She posted another tweet saying she found the idea “too stressful” and found the media “untrustworthy.” In the same tweet, she promised to film an interview herself and post it to her YouTube channel in order to give fans “the entire explanation of what happened.”

It is unclear if the clip above is from an interview with the media or part of her own interview.

Representatives for Barr did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.