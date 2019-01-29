Roseanne Barr Comes Up With New Excuse For 'Roseanne' Cancellation

Disgraced actress and comedian Roseanne Barr is trying to spin the narrative on why the “Roseanne” reboot was canceled.

ABC axed the show in May 2018 after Barr posted a tweet likening former President Barack Obama’s aide Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

But Barr, who is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, claimed at an event in Tel Aviv on Monday that the hit sitcom was really scrapped because of her support for Israel.

“I was BDSed by ABC,” the Times of Israel reports Barr as saying, in reference to the Palestinian-led BDS movement which, per its website, “works to end international support for Israel’s oppression of Palestinians.”

“I feel like I’ve apologized to people who didn’t understand my tweet, people who were too (expletive) stupid,” explained Barr, who the Associated Press reports is visiting Israel on a four-day trip arranged by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach.