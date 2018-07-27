Roseanne Barr Apologizes To Valerie Jarrett, Then Immediately Mocks Her Haircut

Roseanne Barr just had to have the last insulting word.

In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night, the actress issued another personal apology to former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett ― then, seconds later, mocked Jarrett’s appearance.

Barr said sorry for likening Jarrett to an ape in a racist tweet in May that caused universal outrage and spurred ABC to cancel her rebooted sitcom “Roseanne.” Barr told Hannity was “shocked” at the backlash, and claimed she didn’t realize that Jarrett was black ― a point she also made in a bonkers video shared online last week.

“I’m so sorry that you thought I was racist and that you thought my tweet was racist, because it wasn’t. It was political,” Barr told Hannity, addressing Jarrett.

Barr also apologized for “the misunderstanding” that her “ill-worded” post caused, and claimed she “never meant to hurt anybody or say anything negative about an entire race of people which I think 30 years of my work can attest to.”

But she then insulted Jarrett’s appearance:

“Plus I’d tell her she’s gotta get a new haircut, I mean seriously, she needs a new haircut.”

Jarrett has yet to comment on the barb. On Wednesday’s broadcast of “The View,” she said she wouldn’t be watching Barr’s sit-down with Hannity.

“If one of you said something like that about me, that might hurt my feelings,” Jarrett added. “This isn’t what keeps me up at night.”