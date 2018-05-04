Stormy Daniels Tops Roseanne Barr In Epic And NSFW Twitter Smackdown

When will people learn that attacking Stormy Daniels on Twitter is a sucker’s game?

Daniels (aka Stephanie Clifford) has made some truly epic comebacks to her haters in the past, but she may have topped herself Friday morning during an exchange with Roseanne Barr — with some help from Patricia Arquette.

It all started when the porn actress, who said she was paid $130,000 in hush money for an alleged 2006 affair with now-President Donald Trump, responded to a presumedly mean tweet by a now-suspended account.

(Warning: The language gets fairly NSFW, so use your discretion before scrolling.)

Have you seen my tits? (Of course, you have) I don't jog anywhere. So I'll just sit here, sipping my coffee and talking shit. Xoxo https://t.co/fnsJ5SVcO2 — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) May 3, 2018

That comment inspired this response from another woman, who was not impressed.

You're disgusting and do not represent classy women AT ALL! Your fifteen minutes of fame will be up soon and we will all be thrilled when that day comes! — Sassy Southern Diva (@ChapelHillDiva) May 3, 2018

Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette felt obliged to point out some potential hypocrisy.

Following this logic -If she doesn’t represent “classy women” I guess that means the President represents classless men? Hmm. Interesting. .. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) May 4, 2018

That’s when Barr ― a Trump supporter ― felt obliged to point out that Clifford makes her living having sex on camera.

she's known for anal porn scenes. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 4, 2018

Arquette came to Clifford’s defense by pointing out the double standard at play.

Trump is known for cheating on his 1st wife with his 2nd. His 2nd wife with his 3rd and cheating on his 3rd with multiple women! So what’s your point? — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) May 4, 2018

Ok? And??? Trump is known for having sex with multiple women with a newborn at home. What’s your point? — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) May 4, 2018

At this point, Twitter master Chrissy Teigen sensed something big was on the horizon and checked in with Barr to ask a crucial question:

when you tweet, do people at ABC just implode? they have to. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 4, 2018

Then it was Clifford’s turn. She clapped back so hard our ears are still ringing.

I don't even do anal movies, you ignorant twat. That's like saying you are known for your beautiful rendition of The Star Spangled Banner. https://t.co/azOOZMDGdw — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) May 4, 2018

An observer begged to differ on Clifford’s claim, saying “Pornhub is filled with anal scenes of you.”

The actress said “not true” and explained why Barr’s tweet was dehumanizing to say the least.

Not true. I have done over 200 movies over last 15 years.Only 1 scene with my husband was anal so get the facts straight. But it doesn't really matter. She tried using my job as a reason to discredit me. (Consensual) sexual choices does NOT make someone less of a human. — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) May 4, 2018