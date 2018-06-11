'Roseanne' Ex-Showrunner Says Show Shouldn't Go On If Barr Makes Money From It

Former “Roseanne” co-showrunner Whitney Cummings recently told TMZ she couldn’t quite find the words to describe her heartbreak over the show ending.

“It’s a real shame for all the cast and crew,” Cummings said of the show, which returned for a 10th season in March. “We were all so proud of the work we did.”

Cummings left “Roseanne” months before ABC canceled the show’s revival at the end of May, citing other work commitments. The network axed it after lead Roseanne Barr sent out a racist tweet aimed at former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Cummings isn’t totally sure going on with the show is the best idea, specifically if Barr still makes money from it.

“Maybe they can salvage the legacy in some way, but if it benefits her financially, it’s a bad move,” Cummings said.