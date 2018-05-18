'Late Night' Writer Shreds 'Roseanne': It's Better Than Ever At Being Racist

Comedian Amber Ruffin called out the rebooted sitcom “Roseanne” on Thursday’s broadcast of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” for being “better than ever at being racist.”
Ruffin dissected last week’s “tired-ass episode” in which Roseanne Barr’s Donald Trump-supporting character Roseanne Conner suspected her new Muslim neighbors of being terrorists ― right up until they loaned her their WiFi password. Conner later saved the mom of the Muslim family from a racist grocery store cashier, proving she was no longer prejudiced.
“Now, let me tell you one of the bajillion reasons why this episode was poison,” said Ruffin.
“She didn’t like these people until they proved to her that they were one of the ‘good ones’ by giving her their WiFi password, so what would have happened in this episode if they had been mean to her, as was their right to do? She’d have called the cops and they’d have gone to jail. That’s what the fuck what. And that’s what’s wrong with this episode. The minorities had to prove themselves to her. That’s a dangerous mentality and it isn’t limited to ‘Roseanne.’”
Barr defended the episode:
