Michael Caputo, former Trump campaign aide and chief marketing officer of startup streaming service Bond, says he’ll be reaching out to Roseanne Barr to poach her now-canceled show for his platform.
Caputo told The Daily Beast on Wednesday that he and his Bond colleagues want “to reach out to Roseanne [Barr] immediately,” which he said they had planned to do at some point.
“Now it’s sooner rather than later,” he said.
If you’ve never heard of Bond, it’s not surprising ― if you search for it, you’ll get an overwhelming amount of links of where to watch James Bond films. It’s a service that, according to an interview on Wired, aims to connect video creators with audiences via crowdfunding and investing. On its website, Bond calls itself “the future of entertainment powered by Blockchain.”
What does blockchain have anything to do with Roseanne Barr? Well, this is the world we live in now.
Caputo has said he believes that blockchain is “the future of content.” He told The Daily Beast that Barr’s show is that prime content ― particularly because it can be used for luring “conservative-minded backers eager to tip the balance of political power in Hollywood,” according to the outlet.
ABC announced Tuesday that it had canceled its reboot of “Roseanne” mere hours after Barr made racist comments on Twitter about former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.
“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” said Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, in a statement about the cancellation.