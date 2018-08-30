Rosie O’Donnell has taken aim at President Donald Trump for continuing to block her on Twitter.

The TV personality’s account was not among those unblocked by Trump on Tuesday evening, following U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald’s ruling that the blocks were “unconstitutional.” Buchwald suggested that Trump use the social media platform’s “mute” function to ignore his critics instead.

So, on Wednesday, O’Donnell dubbed Trump a “coward” in this tweet:

She also demanded to know “whens he gonna unblock me.”

whens he gonna unblock me — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 29, 2018

O’Donnell’s beef with Trump spans more than a decade, reportedly stemming from when she poked fun at him while co-hosting “The View.” Trump has since called her “dumb,” “disgusting” and “a slob.”

Earlier this month, O’Donnell joined dozens of Broadway stars at the ongoing “Kremlin Annex” demonstration outside the White House, where they sang musical numbers to protest the Trump administration.