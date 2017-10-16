Actor Roy Dotrice, known for a variety of projects including “Game of Thrones” and “Amadeus,” died in his home in London on Monday. He was 94.

According to a family statement provided to BBC, the actor “died peacefully” and was “surrounded by family, including his three daughters, grandchildren and great-grandson.”

Dotrice had a remarkable life, which included serving in the Royal Air Force during World War II and surviving imprisonment in a German POW camp. There, he took an interest in theater and performed concerts for the other inmates, according to BBC.

The actor had a long and eclectic career, which included radio, theater, TV and film, earning himself a Tony award and a BAFTA for Best TV Actor along the way. Among his many notable roles, Dotrice played Leopold Mozart in the 1984 Oscar-winning movie “Amadeus” and Hallyne the pyromancer in Season 2 of “Game of Thrones.”

The actor was originally set to take on a more prominent role on “Game of Thrones,” playing Grand Maester Pycelle. However, the part went to Julian Glover when Dotrice bowed out for health reasons, George R.R. Martin revealed on his Not A Blog.

Although the actor ended up with a smaller part on the HBO show, he had previously taken on a pivotal role in Martin’s “A Song of Ice and Fire” universe by narrating the audio books. Dotrice is said to hold the Guinness World Record for the most characters voiced by a single actor in an audiobook. According to GuinnessWorldRecords.com, that number stands at 224.