Roy Moore Accuser Says Alabama Is 'About To Make Some Changes'

Roy Moore’s loss to Democrat Doug Jones Tuesday night means “Alabama is about to make some changes,” one of the women who accused Moore of sexual misconduct said Wednesday.

Beverly Young Nelson, who said said Moore sexually assaulted her in his car one night when she was 16 and Moore was 30, told CNN’s “New Day” she was thrilled about the surprise upset, which occurred in large part thanks to turnout among black women voters.

“I want to congratulate Doug Jones on his win. I’m super excited ― I could not even say more,” she said.

Nelson is one of several women who have accused Moore of sexual misconduct. Moore responded to the accusations by going on the attack, repeatedly denying any misbehavior and criticizing the women who spoke out.

Nelson said she was encouraged that people believed her. “There’s no reason for me to go and lie on television when this was the truth from day one,” she said.

Beverly Nelson, who has accused Roy Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was a teen, says Moore's loss shows that "Alabama is about to make some changes" https://t.co/4jpH4inIFb — New Day (@NewDay) December 13, 2017

Asked whether she felt sharing her experience had an impact on the election results, Nelson said yes. But “it was not just me,” she added. “It was all of us.”

At least eight other women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct in the lead-up to the Dec. 12 election. A bombshell Washington Post report featured accounts by four of them, including Leigh Corfman, who said Moore groped her when she was 14 and he was in his 30s.