Spokeswoman Defends Roy Moore By Touting 'Non-Accusers'

A spokeswoman for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore defended the Republican against allegations of sexual misconduct by saying “there’s a group of non-accusers,” as well.
Discussing the multiple allegations against Moore, Jane Porter told CNN’s Poppy Harlow “we need to make it clear, there’s a group of non-accusers, that have not accused the judge of anything illegal.”
Porter then tore into Leigh Corfman, who told the Washington Post last month that Moore touched her sexually when she was 14 and he was 32.
“I don’t believe her at all,” Porter said.
Along with Corfman, at least eight other women have accused Moore, a former judge, of sexual harassment and assault. Like Corman, several of the women have said they were teenagers and Moore was in his 30s when he pursued them. Moore has denied all the accusations.
During her CNN appearance, Porter also drew attention to Harlow’s pregnancy as a way to attack ― and misrepresent ― Moore’s opponent in Alabama’s Dec. 12 special election, Democrat Doug Jones.
“Congratulations on your unborn child,” Porter said. “That’s the reason why I came ... to speak for Moore, because he will stand for the rights of babies like yours in the womb, where his opponent will support killing them until the moment of birth.”
Jones supports abortion rights but also backs restrictions on late-term abortions except in cases of medical emergencies.
Moore has faced calls from some top Republicans to drop out of the race. But as the election nears, some party leaders have quietly walked back their condemnations of him.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, after last month urging Moore to end his candidacy, said over the weekend it was up to “the people of Alabama” to decide his fate. The Republican National Committee also has reinstated financial backing for Moore after withdrawing it when the allegations against him surfaced.
President Donald Trump had been notably absent from those calling on Moore to give up his Senate bid and, after tacitly supporting him in comments late last month formally endorsed him on Monday.
Polls have shown a tight race between Moore and Jones, with the Republican leading in most of the recent ones.
This story has been updated to include Porter’s comments on abortion.