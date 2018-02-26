Roy Moore, the Republican who lost the Alabama Senate election after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct when they were teenagers, is backing a Missouri GOP Senate candidate who calls feminists “nasty” and “snake-filled.”

Moore, whose December defeat was a shocking upset, announced Monday his endorsement of Courtland Sykes, who is attempting to unseat Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), a top target of Republicans in this year’s elections. He praised Sykes as “a man of impeccable character, courage, and Christian faith” and “a leader who will do what is right!”

Sykes has fully aligned himself with President Donald Trump’s agenda, pledging to support the president’s “MAGA and America First programs in 2018.” Trump endorsed Moore’s candidacy, but hasn’t yet backed anyone in Missouri, where the GOP field includes front-runner Josh Hawley.

Sykes says he opposes “career-obsessed banshees who forego home life and children and the happiness of family to become nail-biting manophobic hell-bent feminist she-devils.” A recent campaign questionnaire describing his “views on Women’s Rights” also says he wants his future daughters “to become traditional homemakers and family wives.”

Sykes wrote that he expects “to come home to a home cooked dinner at six every night,” and attacked “the non-stop feminization campaign against manhood.”

Sykes supported Moore’s failed Alabama bid. At Moore’s election night party, he told HuffPost that Moore’s defeat to Democrat Doug Jones was “100-percent an effort by the Washington establishment” against what he called “MAGA candidates.”

Sykes’ fiancee, Chanel Rion, attacked Moore’s accusers during the campaign as “floozies.”