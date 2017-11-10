Roy Moore Doubles Down On Denials Of Sexual Misconduct, Assault: 'It Never Happened'

Four women accused the Republican Alabama Senate candidate of pursuing them sexually when he was in his 30s and they were between the ages of 14 and 18, according to a bombshell report published in The Washington Post on Thursday. One of the women, Leigh Corfman, said she was 14 when she met Moore, who was then 32. She alleged that he drove her to his home in the woods, fondled her and led her hands to touch him over his underwear.

“It never happened, and I don’t even like hearing it,” Moore said when Hannity pressed him on claims he allegedly removed a 14-year-old’s clothes and forced her to touch him.

This story is developing.