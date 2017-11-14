Jeff Sessions Has 'No Reason To Doubt' Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Roy Moore

“He looked at me, and he told me, ‘You’re just a child.’ And he said, ‘I am the district attorney of Etowah County, and if you tell anyone about this, no one will ever believe you,’” she said.

Amid growing calls from national GOP leaders that he exit the Senate race, Moore has steadfastly denied the sexual abuse and misconduct allegations. Responding Monday night specifically to Nelson’s accusation, he said: “This is absolutely false, I never did what she said I did. I don’t even know the woman ... “This is a political maneuver and has nothing to do with reality, it’s all about politics.”