Roy Moore Dings Mitt Romney's 'Courage' After Mitt Calls Roy A 'Stain' On The GOP

Beleaguered GOP Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore took a shot at Mitt Romney on Twitter after the onetime Republican presidential contender ripped Moore on Monday.

Romney tweeted that Moore’s presence in the Senate would be a “stain on the GOP and the nation.” Moore, in turn, suggested Romney had “lost his courage.”

The Twitter tiff occurred just hours after President Donald Trump threw his full support behind Moore despite the accusations of sexual misconduct against the candidate by multiple women.

Romney started it by calling the women who spoke out against Moore “courageous” and declaring that “no majority is worth losing our honor, our integrity.”

Roy Moore in the US Senate would be a stain on the GOP and on the nation. Leigh Corfman and other victims are courageous heroes. No vote, no majority is worth losing our honor, our integrity. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) December 4, 2017

The “no majority” comment appeared to be a dig as well at Trump, who earlier in the day said “we need” Moore in the Senate to help advance the GOP’s agenda.

Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

At least nine women have come forward to accuse Moore of sexual harassment and assault, including several who were in their teens at the time.

Moore, who has denied the accusations, fired back that Romney “doesn’t care about truth anymore.” He hailed “America’s reawakening ... led by @realDonaldTrump.” The candidate also used a signature Trump adjective: “Sad day!”

Either @MittRomney has lost his courage or he doesn’t care about truth anymore. Sad day!



America’s reawakening was led by @realDonaldTrump, not you Mitt.#DefeatTheElite #DrainTheSwamp — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) December 4, 2017

Some people on Twitter were harshly critical of Moore, with many pointing out that a woman he said he didn’t recall dating when she was a teen has shown a graduation note he wrote her to The Washington Post. Debbie Wesson Gibson, who called Moore a “liar,” said that she was just 17 and he was 34 when the two dated.

Trump has been attempting to thwart a potentially successful run for the Senate by Romney, Politico reports, by trying to convince seven-term Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), 83, to seek re-election.

Trump phoned Moore on Monday to express his full support, and Moore said the president ended the call by exhorting, “Go get ’em, Roy!”