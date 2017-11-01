Roy Moore Says Religious Liberty 'Comes From God,' Not The Constitution

In February, the former judge appeared on the radio show of a pastor who has claimed the Bible calls for the death penalty for gay people. When pastor Kevin Swanson asked Moore, “What does one do when God’s laws conflict with man’s laws?” Moore responded: “God’s laws are always superior to man’s laws.”

Acting on that belief caused Moore to be suspended from court on two occasions. In 2001, he erected a massive granite monument to the Ten Commandments in the Alabama Judicial Building in Montgomery. When he failed to comply with a judge’s order to take down the monument, Moore was removed from office.

After the U.S. Supreme Court declared same-sex marriage legal in all 50 states, Moore, who’d been reelected as chief justice of Alabama, instructed state judges to flout the order. In September 2016, he was once again removed from court for the remainder of his term.

Moore’s expressed preference for Christian principles and individuals has led many secular advocates to warn of the dangers his election to the Senate to pose to religious liberty.