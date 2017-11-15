Letter Threatens Alabama Media Group Over Coverage Of Roy Moore Accusations

A law firm representing Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore sent a threatening letter to the Alabama Media Group over its reports on sexual misconduct allegations against Moore.

Two women have accused the former judge of sexual assault while they were teenagers and he was an assistant district attorney in his 30s. Three other women have claimed Moore dated them or tried to date them when they were 16 to 18 years old. On Wednesday, a sixth woman accused Moore of groping her when she was a 28-year-old visitor at his law office.

Moore and his attorneys have sent a letter threatening legal action against the Alabama Media Group over its AL.com coverage of the scandal, including the account of Beverly Young Nelson, who claimed that Moore attacked her when she was 16, groping her and attempting to force her head into his crotch. Nelson, in telling her story Monday, produced a yearbook that she said Moore signed before the assault.

“Your client as an outlet is carelessly and perhaps maliciously reporting that my client, Judge Roy S. Moore, noted and signed a Yearbook of an accuser as a ‘DA’ and in a manner which experts, to include our own, have confirmed is not consistent with his handwriting ... and does not comport to his typical vernacular,” the letter, dated Tuesday, reads.

This echoes a news conference held Wednesday by Moore’s lawyer Phillip Jauregui in which he demanded that the yearbook be turned over to be examined by experts. Nelson’s attorney, Gloria Allred, said she would release the yearbook if the Senate agreed to conduct an investigation of Moore.

The law firm’s letter demanded a retraction, accusing the Alabama Media Group of defamation.

“It is also clear that your client’s organization is attempting pre-election to conspire and orchestrate a ‘trial by media’ and is playing to a ‘mob mentality,’” the letter said. “We demand that this circus cease and desist immediately.”

Moore also responded to Sean Hannity’s call to answer “inconsistencies” regarding the sexual assault allegations against him in an open letter posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

On his Fox News show Tuesday night, Hannity, who previously defended the politician, gave Moore 24 hours to address the “inconsistencies” in his defense of the allegation. Moore categorically denied the allegations once again and accused the “liberal media” of working to smear his character.