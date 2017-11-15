Sixth Roy Moore Accuser Comes Forward, Says He Groped Her In 1991

A sixth woman has accused Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual harassment, according to an account she gave to the Alabama news outlet AL.com.

Tina Johnson said she was groped by Moore during a meeting at his law office in 1991 when she was 28 years old. She said she went to see Moore to sign over custody of her then 12-year-old son to her mother, who was also in the meeting, and that as soon as she walked into his office, Moore began flirting with her.

“He kept commenting on my looks, telling me how pretty I was, how nice I looked,” she said in her account. “He was saying that my eyes were beautiful.”

She described the event as uncomfortable before noting that at one point during the meeting Moore moved around his desk, sat inches from her and asked questions about her young daughters. When the meeting ended and Johnson turned to leave, she said Moore grabbed her buttocks.

“He didn’t pinch it; he grabbed it,” she said, noting she didn’t tell her mother about the incident.

You can read the full account on AL.com.

Johnson said she reached out to the news outlet after other allegations against Moore began to emerge, beginning with a Washington Post bombshell report last week in which four women accused the Senate candidate, now 70, of pursuing them when they were teens and he was in his early 30s. The report included an allegation that he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old.

Moore has upheld his innocence throughout the accusations and vowed to remain in the race. He has also moved to discredit his accusers, saying the reports amount to a politically motivated attack ahead of Alabama’s Dec. 12 special election to fill the Senate seat vacated by now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

However, many leading Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), have called on Moore to leave the race, and the Republican National Committee pulled funding for his campaign earlier this week. Others in the GOP have said they could move to expel Moore from the chamber should he be voted in.

Johnson said her decision to come forward was not politically driven, calling it instead “more of a moral and religious thing.”