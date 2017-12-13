Roy Moore Supporters Start Crying Voter Fraud Immediately After Doug Jones Wins

For Moore and his supporters, the razor-thin loss (48.4 percent to 49.9 percent) came as a sign God was working in a mysterious way.

“When the vote is this close, it’s not over,” Moore said after Jones’ victory speech.

“We have to wait on God and let this process play out.”

Polls offered mixed results ahead of Tuesday’s special election. Despite a campaign rocked by accusations of child molestation more than three decades ago, Moore, the former Alabama chief justice, seemed favored to win the seat vacated by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. A Democrat hasn’t won a Senate seat in Alabama in 25 years.

Some blamed financier George Soros, a liberal donor and the target of a longstanding right-wing, anti-Semitic conspiracy theory. Others pointed the finger at scheming Democrats. Most urged Moore not to concede, even after President Donald Trump congratulated Jones.

Razor thin in Alabama but looks like Jones will win by 10-15,000 votes out of 1.2 million (1.2%). Sad that a pathetic pedophile like Moore could get so close, but a win is a win. How will the Trumpistas and Banana Republicans spin this? Voter fraud? Fake news? Deep State? — Robert Galbraith (@Jack_o_Clubs) December 13, 2017

Trump won in Alabama by 28% and all of a sudden judge Moore loses this race. I ask the state to look into voting fraud — Ack&CapeWeather🌦🌩🌤 (@capeislsweather) December 13, 2017

A big part of why the smear campaigns are used is because it helps cover up election day fraud. IF the media prescribes a motive like saying the people believed the allegations they can drastically alter the vote. I hope Moore contests the results. — ComradeAdam (@ComradeAdam1) December 13, 2017

So the #Liberals pull a fraudulent stunt like they did on #Moore and then can get away with Voter Fraud. Genius. https://t.co/JsAqtQ5T7s — ViewersCourt (@golgatha) December 13, 2017

I have no doubt Roy Moore won & voter fraud gave it to Jones. Both dems & establishment republicans didn't want Moore so they made it happen. McConnell is as dirty as the dems & felt threatened by Bannon. RNC played their role also to avoid being blamed & Fox lied to give cover. — Susan Says (@TellingMyTruths) December 13, 2017

Moore needs a recount those democrats are famous for voter Fraud ! — Uncle Bob (@ilskinny) December 13, 2017

@realDonaldTrump you need check it out in alabama i think there was voting fraud there cause roy moore leaded big then jones caught up so fast you need tell media doug jones has not won it too close to call you want a run off election winner need 51% to win this, @MooreSenate — EndTimes (@ClaudiusNero666) December 13, 2017

They cheated soros interfered — Hollow Souls (@hollowsouls2) December 13, 2017

Everyone knows Republican and democrat establishment r against President Trump and Roy moore so it's 100% voter fraud — Sunny (@IMInfidel01) December 13, 2017

At the end of a short speech, Moore urged his supporters to return home. He vowed to pick up the fight again in the morning.

Democrats had feared that voter suppression, including through Alabama’s voter ID law, could tilt the election in Moore’s favor. The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a civil rights group running a voter protection hotline on Tuesday, told HuffPost earlier Tuesday it had received about 300 calls.

The voter ID law, passed in 2011 and implemented in 2014, requires Alabama voters to show one of 10 acceptable forms of identification at the polls. Voting rights advocates say such laws disproportionately affect black, elderly and low-income voters.

After the law took effect, the state closed 31 Department of Motor Vehicles locations in mostly black areas, making it more difficult to obtain necessary forms of ID.

In 2015, the Department of Transportation investigated the closures to determine whether they violated the 1964 Civil Rights Act by deliberately targeting black neighborhoods. The agency reached a settlement with the state to add 2,000 hours of operation to the DMVs in the affected counties.