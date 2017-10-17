Roy Price resigned as head of Amazon Studios on Tuesday, just days after a producer for one of the company’s hit shows went on the record to say he’d harassed her.

An Amazon Studios spokeswoman confirmed Price’s resignation to HuffPost, but said “there is no statement at this time.”

In a story published last week, Isa Hackett, a producer for “The Man in the High Castle,” told The Hollywood Reporter that Price had repeatedly propositioned her for sex after she’d spent the day promoting the show at the San Diego Comic-Con in July 2015.

According to Hackett, she and Price were riding in a cab together when he tried to coerce her into sex, saying “You will love my dick.” Hackett said that Price later stepped close to her at a party and said “anal sex” in her ear while she talked to executive producers. She refused Price’s advances and told him that she was a married lesbian with children, she said.

Hackett told THR that she had reported the incident to Amazon executives immediately.

The allegations against Price first broke in August, when the investigative news site The Information published a story about Amazon’s investigation into Hackett’s claim. The company reportedly did not suspend Price during the investigation or after The Information’s story was published. It was only when Hackett spoke on the record about her experience that the company ousted Price.

Price, who declined to comment for the THR story, took a leave of absence shortly after the story came out on Thursday. HuffPost could not reach him for comment.

Hackett told THR that she was motivated to speak publicly about her experience with Price after the bombshell reports about producer Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual abuse of dozens of women made headlines earlier this month.

“As somebody with some power, I feel it is imperative for me to speak out,” Hackett told THR. “I want to call out [Price’s] behavior and also hold myself to a certain standard.”

Amid the controversy, Amazon Studios canceled an event promoting new shows this week, CNN reported.

Albert Cheng, who took over as the interim head of the studio last week, will continue to serve in that role now that Price is officially out.