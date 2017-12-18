More Than 300 Passengers Get Nasty Stomach Bug On Royal Caribbean Cruise

More than 300 people on a Royal Caribbean cruise fell ill with a nasty gastrointestinal sickness that included bouts of vomiting and diarrhea. The Independence of the Seas, which had visited Haiti and Jamaica, returned to Port Everglades, Florida, on Saturday.

This was the second time in less than a month that guests had become sick on one of Royal Caribbean’s ships, according to USA Today. About 200 passengers took ill earlier this month on a Royal Caribbean cruise between Singapore and Australia. Five of those passengers required hospital treatment, NBC News reported.

Royal Caribbean said in statements to media outlets that 332 of the 5,547 passengers and crew became ill. Passengers who spoke with local news outlet WPLG indicated that the number could be higher, since not every sick person went to the ship’s medical center for treatment.

Medical staff gave ill passengers over-the-counter medicine to treat the stomach illness.

Royal Caribbean distributed letters to all Independence of the Seas passengers making them aware of possible norovirus outbreak on board. Passengers says hundreds of people sick all over the ship, 3 nurses onboard overwhelmed. pic.twitter.com/qeMcIJRYJQ — Erica Rakow (@EricaRakow) December 16, 2017

According to the Mayo Clinic, norovirus is commonly spread through food or water that is contaminated during preparation or contaminated surfaces. It can also infect others through close contact. Within 24 hours of exposure, sufferers will typically experience diarrhea, abdominal pain and vomiting. While most people recover completely without treatment, infants, older adults and people with an underlying disease may require medical attention.