Royal Family Shares Adorable Photos To Celebrate Prince Charles' 70th Birthday

Clarence House released two new portraits of Prince Charles and his family to mark the heir to the British throne’s 70th birthday on Wednesday.

Flanked by his children and grandchildren, the Prince of Wales juggles a giggling Prince George on one knee in one photo while his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sits beside Princess Charlotte.

The photographs showcase a new side to Charles that the public doesn’t often see, and there’s no denying he looks right at home playing the role of grandfather.

Getty photographer Chris Jackson said he was “delighted” that Clarence House asked him to take the shots.