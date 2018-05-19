All The Famous People Attending The Royal Wedding

Prince Harry’s royal wedding to Meghan Markle attracted quite the celebrity crowd.

Idris Elba, George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, James Blunt and David and Victoria Beckham were among the dozens of famous faces spotted walking into St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, for the ceremony:

George And Amal Clooney PA Wire/PA Images

Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian PA Wire/PA Images

Oprah Winfrey PA Wire/PA Images

Idris Elba And Sabrina Dhowre PA Wire/PA Images

James Blunt And Sofia Wellesley PA Wire/PA Images

David And Victoria Beckham Toby Melville / Reuters

Charlotte Riley And Tom Hardy Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan PA Wire/PA Images

James Corden and Julia Carey Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

Joss Stone PA Wire/PA Images

Elton John And David Furnish POOL New / Reuters

Patrick J. Adams And Troian Bellisario POOL New / Reuters

Rick Hoffman PA Wire/PA Images

John and Norma Major PA Wire/PA Images

Gina Torres IAN WEST via Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Toby Melville / Reuters

Sarah Rafferty PA Wire/PA Images

This story will be updated with more photographs.