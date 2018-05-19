STYLE & BEAUTY
05/19/2018 05:10 am ET

All The Famous People Attending The Royal Wedding

Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, James Blunt and more are in attendance.

By Lee Moran

Prince Harry’s royal wedding to Meghan Markle attracted quite the celebrity crowd.

Idris Elba, George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, James Blunt and David and Victoria Beckham were among the dozens of famous faces spotted walking into St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, for the ceremony:

  • George And Amal Clooney
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • Oprah Winfrey
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • Idris Elba And Sabrina Dhowre
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • James Blunt And Sofia Wellesley
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • David And Victoria Beckham
    Toby Melville / Reuters
  • Charlotte Riley And Tom Hardy
    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
  • Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • James Corden and Julia Carey
    Shaun Botterill via Getty Images
  • Joss Stone
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • Elton John And David Furnish
    POOL New / Reuters
  • Patrick J. Adams And Troian Bellisario
    POOL New / Reuters
  • Rick Hoffman
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • John and Norma Major
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • Gina Torres
    IAN WEST via Getty Images
  • Priyanka Chopra
    Toby Melville / Reuters
  • Sarah Rafferty
    PA Wire/PA Images

This story will be updated with more photographs.

