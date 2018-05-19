All The Famous People Attending The Royal Wedding

Prince Harry’s royal wedding to Meghan Markle attracted quite the celebrity crowd.
Idris Elba, George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, James Blunt and David and Victoria Beckham were among the dozens of famous faces spotted walking into St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, for the ceremony:
This story will be updated with more photographs.
