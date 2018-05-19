STYLE & BEAUTY
05/19/2018 08:07 am ET Updated 46 minutes ago

Royal Wedding: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's First Kiss

Congrats to the newlyweds!
headshot
By Lee Moran

Prince Harry and his new wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shared a kiss after their wedding ceremony Saturday.

People cheered as the newlyweds locked lips outside St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, soon after tying the knot.

Yahoo

And here is just moments before:

PA Wire/PA Images

For the nostalgic, here’s a throwback photograph of Prince William kissing Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding in April 2011:

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, shared this kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding
Dylan Martinez / Reuters
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, shared this kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding in April 2011.

For more Prince Harry and Meghan Markle coverage, sign up for our “Watching the Royals” newsletter.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Celebrities Wedding Prince Harry Family And Relationships
Royal Wedding: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's First Kiss
CONVERSATIONS