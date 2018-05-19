Prince Harry and his new wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shared a kiss after their wedding ceremony Saturday.

People cheered as the newlyweds locked lips outside St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, soon after tying the knot.

And here is just moments before:

For the nostalgic, here’s a throwback photograph of Prince William kissing Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding in April 2011:

Dylan Martinez / Reuters Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, shared this kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding in April 2011.