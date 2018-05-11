Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day is fast approaching, which got us thinking about all of the British royal wedding traditions we may (or may not) see on May 19.

Sure, you may be aware that female wedding guests don fancy hats and fascinators for the ceremony (a British custom not just reserved for royals). Who could forget the bold headwear Princess Beatrice of York wore at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge? But there’s probably quite a few traditions you’ve never heard of before. Below, we delve into some of the lesser-known ones.

1. The bride carries a sprig of myrtle in her bouquet.

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, holding her wedding bouquet, which included a sprig of myrtle.

This tradition dates back to the 19th century when Prince Albert’s grandmother gave Queen Victoria some myrtle ― a symbol of good fortune in love and marriage ― which Victoria then planted in her garden at Osborne House on the Isle of Wight. She cut a sprig from that plant when her oldest daughter, Princess Victoria, got married in 1858. Since then, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana and Kate have all carried a bouquet with myrtle from Victoria’s garden. The same bush is still thriving.

“We take very good care of it,” a spokesperson for Osborne House told People.

2. The wedding band is made of Welsh gold.

Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images Prince William places the wedding ring on Kate's finger on April 29, 2011.

3. The newlyweds serve fruitcake at the reception.

Princess Diana Archive via Getty Images David Avery, head baker at the Royal Naval Cooking School, displays Charles and Diana's multi-tier fruitcake in 1981.

“A fruitcake was originally a symbol of wealth and prosperity because of its precious ingredients such as dried fruits, alcohol and spices,” London pastry chef Chris Dodd told Vogue. “Furthermore, the cake, in a way, represented the vastness of the British empire, using ingredients from far-flung corners of the globe. A wedding was, and is to this day, a time of celebration, and as such it calls for a cake to match the occasion.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, however, will be going in a different direction. In March, Kensington Palace announced that the couple decided on a lemon elderflower cake with buttercream frosting by chef Claire Ptak of London’s Violet bakery. It’s possible they will also have a smaller groom’s cake, as William did at his wedding.

4. And after the wedding, guests receive a slice of the wedding cake in the mail.

5. The bride leaves her bouquet at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior inside Westminster Abbey.

Peter Macdiarmid via Getty Images The bridal bouquet Kate held on her wedding day was placed on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey.

This tradition began in 1923 with the Queen Mother as a way to honor her late brother Capt. Fergus Bowes-Lyon, who was killed during World War I.

Since then, other royal brides ― even those who did not marry at Westminster Abbey ― send the bridal bouquet to be laid on the grave on their behalf.

6. The royal family member must receive the queen’s formal permission to tie the knot.

CHRIS JACKSON via Getty Images The queen must approve the marriages of the first six people in line for the throne.

On March 14, two months ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, the queen gave her formal blessing for the nuptials in an official letter that read: “I declare my consent to a contract of matrimony between my most dearly beloved grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle.”

7. The groom wears military clothing for the ceremony.

Princess Diana Archive via Getty Images Charles donned a military uniform on his wedding day in July 1981.

“The way this is different is that [Harry] is not in the direct line of succession,” royal expert and officer of arms Alastair Bruce told Town & Country. “He is a member of the royal family. This is a family wedding which is taking place not in public, not out of the public eye, but within the castle, which is much less visual.”

If he does wear military garb for the ceremony, Harry will likely change out of it afterward, as his brother, William, did at his 2011 wedding.

8. The royal family poses for formal wedding portraits.

Hugo Burnand/Clarence House via Reuters Will and Kate pose for an official portrait with their families and the wedding party on April 29, 2011.

Photographer Alexi Lubomirski, who shot Harry and Meghan’s engagement photos, has been named the official photographer for their wedding.