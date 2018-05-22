Spoof Royal Wedding Video Sees Ceremony Taking A Very Different Turn

Saturday’s royal wedding between Prince Harry and the newly named Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, went off without a hitch.
But, what if it hadn’t?
Dutch entertainment website BlendTV imagines the ceremony going hilariously awry in this mashup video, which is now going viral:
The royal spoof has even received the seal of approval from wedding cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason.
