Ruby Rose Leaves Twitter After ‘Batwoman’ Critics Say She's Not Gay Enough

Ruby Rose has gone dark on Twitter after a torrent of social media derision followed news that she’d been cast in “Batwoman.”

The actress’s Twitter account on Monday appeared to have been deactivated, days after she announced she’d been cast as “Batwoman” in The CW’s “Arrowverse.” She also deactivated public comments on her Instagram account.

Rose, who is openly gay and identifies as gender-fluid, was hit with an onslaught of criticism after she announced her casting as Batwoman, who, according to the DC Comics canon, is a lesbian of Jewish descent.

Some critics said it was a problem that Rose isn’t Jewish, and others suggested she’s not gay enough to play a lesbian superhero.

okay but casting ruby rose as batwoman truly is a big fuck you to all the lesbian fans like they don't care about the rep they just wanted to cast a lesbian to have good press so they just gave it to her cause she's well known and liked by straight girls — justine (@MVGGIESDANVERS) August 7, 2018

Not only does ruby rose not identify as a lesbian but she’s not Jewish either. So...they basically lied about it wanting an actor that represented the diversity to stay true to who batwoman is and instead just picked a “hot” white person that isn’t too gay to offend the straights — Kristin | 🌈🦄™️ (@negative_purple) August 7, 2018

I'm disappointed that Ruby Rose was cast as Batwoman considering it's a complete erasure of Kate Kane's Jewishness. They should have cast a Jewish lesbian to play a Jewish lesbian character. — Alice (@yolowoho) August 7, 2018

Rose tweeted just before her departure from Twitter: “Where on earth did ‘Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can’t be Batwoman’ come from — has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read. I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with ‘she’s too gay’ how do y’all flip it like that? I didn’t change. I wish we would all support each other and our journeys.”

The Australian actress then said she’d be taking a “break from Twitter to focus all my energy on my next 2 projects.”

“If you need me, I’ll be on my Bat Phone,” she added.

Many people on Twitter shared their thoughts about the controversy:

So lesbian actor Ruby Rose playing Batwoman = outrage

Straight actor Jack Whitehall playing a gay character in a Disney movie = outrage



Can their be some consistency in outrage please, it’s hard to keep up — Andy J (@AndyJfct) August 13, 2018

anyway i just don’t think non-aussies actually understand how dang homophobic australia is for a western country and ruby rose has been out and loud about it since day one so imma always back her. she was vocal af when most of us couldn’t be — fiona 💞 (@neonfiona) August 13, 2018

When will people learn? At this rate, I fear never; another actor is bullied off of Twitter by backlash from 'fans' 🤨 as Ruby Rose deletes her account 😔 Kelly Marie Tran, Millie Bobby Brown... for goodness sake, leave people alone – they haven't done anything wrong. — David Cann (@drwhofan_194) August 13, 2018

🤔 Why can't we be supportive of people's journeys?... Ruby Rose deletes her #Twitter account after receiving heavy backlash for being cast as #lesbian superhero #Batwoman https://t.co/yXSdKd63Pc pic.twitter.com/vw9y0t8pxB — Emma Nichols (@ENichols_Author) August 13, 2018

It's sort of bonkers to me that y'all are so mad about Ruby Rose being cast as Batwoman. They cast a genderfluid queer person in the role of a lesbian and no snaps? None? — Kate 💖 FlameCon T154 (@kateleth) August 9, 2018

Wait, y’all really got on Twitter and told Ruby Rose that she, a queer person, should not have taken the role for a queer person because she should have let it go to a lesser known queer person?



At this rate we are never going to have a blockbuster name are we? — i twote what i twote (@MikelleStreet) August 13, 2018

Apparently Ruby Rose got so much shit from over-entitled 'fans' about the Batwoman casting she felt it necessary to delete her Twitter account.



Couple of things here;



1. She may not fit the template of the character in every detail. That's why we call it acting.



2. Shut up. pic.twitter.com/gLa38FkcML — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) August 13, 2018

You can dislike Ruby Rose for whatever reason, but what we’re not gonna do is say she somehow isn’t “gay enough” to play a lesbian character, okay folks? — Louisa 🌈👭 (@LouisatheLast) August 11, 2018

How’s Ruby Rose supposed to defend Gotham if she can’t even handle a few Twitter trolls? — 🔥💳🔥 (@juwanleeni) August 13, 2018

Ruby Rose left twitter due to people attacking her over being casted as Batwoman. There is a difference between not liking the casting choice, and attacking the person because you don’t like it. See a therapist if you attack people online, it’s not healthy behavior. — Chainsaw Reacts (@ChainsawReacts) August 11, 2018