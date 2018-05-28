Crowd At Yankee Stadium Greets Rudy Giuliani With 'Thunderous Boos'

It’s Memorial Day ― a national holiday known for backyard barbecue and maybe a bit of booze. Unless you’re Rudy Giuliani , in which case it’s mostly just boos.

The former New York City mayor-turned-lawyer for President Donald Trump spent the day ― his 74th birthday, no less ― at a Yankees game. But when the PA announcer noted his presence and wished him a happy birthday, the crowd at Yankee Stadium reportedly wasn’t feeling it.