Rudy Giuliani Claims Yankee Stadium Boos Were A Show Of 'Love'

Rudy Giuliani says he wasn’t at all troubled by the thunderous boos he was showered with at Yankee Stadium on his birthday — because, according to him, the crowd’s reaction was a show of “love.”

“No, no, I know Yankee fans,” the former New York City mayor told a TMZ Sports reporter on Wednesday when asked whether he was “upset” by the reception he received. “They boo you when they love you.”

Rudy Giuliani's feelings aren't hurt after getting BOOED ON HIS B-DAY ... that's how New Yorkers show their 💗💓 pic.twitter.com/6oMHbxRD9I — TMZ (@TMZ) May 30, 2018

Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, had been watching a game between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros on Memorial Day when the PA announcer noted his presence at the stadium and wished him a happy birthday.

The ensuing boos were deafening.

Giuliani may well have been joking in his recent comment about Yankee fans.

But if not, there’s someone who wants to clear something up: