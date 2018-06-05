Rudy Giuliani: No One Lied About Trump Tower Meeting, They Just Made A Mistake

Rudy Giuliani defended President Donald Trump’s lawyers and press secretary on Monday, saying no one had lied about an infamous 2016 meeting between Trump’s son and a Russian lawyer, but rather, they’d made mistakes when talking about it last year.

The New York Times on Saturday published a 20-page letter Trump’s attorneys sent to special counsel Robert Mueller earlier this year. In it, they say the president personally “dictated” a misleading statement about his son’s meeting with the Russian representative during the last election, despite repeated assurances from his lawyer Jay Sekulow last year that he had done no such thing.

Speaking to CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Giuliani said that Sekulow and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (who also publicly denied the president dictated the statement) had simply gotten facts wrong about Trump’s involvement.

“You think maybe somebody could’ve made a mistake?” Giuliani told Cuomo after being asked about the duo’s mistruths. “Why is it always that somebody... you think that Jay Sekulow lied? Maybe he just got it wrong, like I got a few things wrong at the beginning of the investigation.”

“That’s a lot of mistakes,” Cuomo fired back.

Sanders dodged questions about the statement on Monday after the Times’ story and referred journalists’ questions to Trump’s outside legal team.

The CNN host later played a mashup of clips showing Sekulow and Sanders denying the dictation several times last year.

“Somebody is lying,” Cuomo said. “It’s not the kind of information that you would get wrong, that you wouldn’t be privy to, that would change. Assuming that the president would’ve told them the truth about what was happening, somebody is lying about this, Rudy, and I don’t understand why.”

“I don’t think anybody’s lying, I think a mistake was made,” Giuliani said. “The most important thing is there was no testimony under oath to that effect and then when a written statement was put in, it was completely accurate.”