Rudy Giuliani Goes Full Gollum In 'Lord Of The Rings' Spoof On 'The Late Show'

Rudy Giuliani’s shifting opinion of Michael Cohen provided comic fodder for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday night.
With Giuliani (President Donald Trump’s current lawyer) changing his mind about Cohen (Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer) so markedly in recent days (following souring relations between Trump and Cohen), Colbert’s crew thought it would be funny to pit the former New York mayor’s differing stances against each other ― a la “Lord Of The Rings.”
See how the conversation between Giuliani, as both Gollum and Smeagol, plays out in the clip above.