Rudy Giuliani Quits Law Firm After Wild Week Of Interviews

Giuliani also suggested that payments like Cohen’s to Daniels ― aimed at ensuring her silence about an alleged Trump affair ― are common practice at his firm.

“That was money that was paid by his lawyer, the way I would do, out of his law firm funds,” he said. “Michael would take care of things like this like I take care of this with my clients.”

Partners at Greenberg Traurig were reportedly displeased with the implications of Giuliani’s comments, according to The New York Times.

“We cannot speak for Mr. Giuliani with respect to what was intended by his remarks,” a Greenberg Traurig spokeswoman told the Times on Thursday. “Speaking for ourselves, we would not condone payments of the nature alleged to have been made or otherwise without the knowledge and direction of a client.”