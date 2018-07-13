Rudy Giuliani Claims New Mueller Indictments Absolve Trump In Laughable Tweet

Give Rudy Giuliani credit for trying to protect his client Donald Trump, but give Twitter users credit for not falling for the spin.
On Friday, shortly after a grand jury convened by special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 12 Russian intelligence officials in connection with the hacking of the Democratic National Committee’s computer network during the 2016 election, Giuliani posted a tweet claiming the news proved Trump was “completely innocent.”
Of course, many Twitter users disagreed strongly with Giuliani and made some cogent points that the former New York City mayor will probably ignore.
One person had a simple question for Giuliani.
