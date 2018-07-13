Rudy Giuliani Claims New Mueller Indictments Absolve Trump In Laughable Tweet

Give Rudy Giuliani credit for trying to protect his client Donald Trump, but give Twitter users credit for not falling for the spin.

On Friday, shortly after a grand jury convened by special counsel Robert Mueller indicted 12 Russian intelligence officials in connection with the hacking of the Democratic National Committee’s computer network during the 2016 election, Giuliani posted a tweet claiming the news proved Trump was “completely innocent.”

The indictments Rod Rosenstein announced are good news for all Americans. The Russians are nailed. No Americans are involved. Time for Mueller to end this pursuit of the President and say President Trump is completely innocent. — Mayor Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 13, 2018

Of course, many Twitter users disagreed strongly with Giuliani and made some cogent points that the former New York City mayor will probably ignore.

Rudy Giuliani is lying to you. Today’s indictment of 12 Russians specifically mentions that the Russians were in communication with "a person who was in regular contact with senior members of the presidential campaign of Donald J. Trump." https://t.co/r3vqdXkOqE — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) July 13, 2018

No Americans involved? A congressional candidate received info on opponent. A person in contact with Trump campaign corresponds with GRU Guccifer? What do you mean? — Ton F. van Dijk (@tonfvandijk) July 13, 2018

Now Rudy Giuliani is saying no Americans were involved? What a fraud! Quit lying, you piece of sad, stupid garbage. #TrumpRussia #TreasonWeasels #TrumpCrimeFamily pic.twitter.com/wEAkTlJk1M — @kim 🌊 (@kim) July 13, 2018

He didn’t say no Americans involved.



He said they weren’t in this indictment. — ℬ𝓡𝒜𝙕𐐁𝒩 𝓗𝕌𝑺𝑺𝓨 (@0neOfDem) July 13, 2018

Dear Guilani - F*CK OFF - you should probably READ the indictment you heinous troll.



Those who can read, should probably read the highlighted portion below. pic.twitter.com/TeXgUQmmYS — M.I.B - Space Force 1 (@Tru7hS33kR) July 13, 2018

Rudy, there is a term for what you're doing in this tweet, hows it go... Oh yeah, You're jumping the gun pal! — Aten (@STRapten) July 13, 2018

It literally says in the indictment that American Congressional Candidates were getting stolen documents from the Russians — Daniel Kelly (@LOTHComic) July 13, 2018