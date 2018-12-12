One Of Rudy Giuliani’s Many Gaslighting Statements Is 2018’s Quote Of The Year

Rudy Giuliani’s infamous claim that “truth isn’t truth” has topped Yale Law School librarian Fred Shapiro’s annual “Quote of the Year” list for 2018.
The former mayor of New York, who is now President Donald Trump’s lawyer, made the bonkers assertion during an interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd in August. It’s one of many questionable statements he’s made in recent months.
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s affirmation about liking beer during his nomination hearing took second spot, while third place went to the Sanofi drug company’s declaration that “racism is not a known side effect” of its medication after actress Roseanne Barr blamed one of its products, Ambien, on her sending a racist tweet, which resulted in ABC canceling her hit show.
Meghan McCain’s eulogy for her late father, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), placed fourth, while Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg’s call for lawmakers to enact gun control took fifth spot.
Trump placed sixth with the “stable genius” portion of this January tweet:
Rapper Kanye West and former FBI director James Comey’s comments about Trump were awarded seventh and eighth spot, respectively.
The ninth most memorable quote belonged to Judge Rosemarie Aquilina ― who told former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar during sentencing for sexual assault that she’d “just signed your death warrant.”
Tenth and final place went to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), who faced criticism after she called on protesters to harangue members of Trump’s cabinet in public.
Check out the full list here:
1. “Truth isn’t truth.” — Rudy Giuliani.
2. “I liked beer. I still like beer.” — Brett Kavanaugh.
3. “While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.” — Sanofi drug company.
4. “We gather to mourn the passing of American greatness, the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those that live lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served.” — Meghan McCain.
5. “We’re children. You guys, like, are the adults. You need to take some action and play a role. Work together, come over your politics and get something done.” — David Hogg.
6. ”(I am) not smart, but genius ... and a very stable genius at that!” — President Donald Trump.
7. “You don’t have to agree with Trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone.” — Kanye West.
8. “Our country is led by those who will lie about anything, backed by those who will believe anything, based on information from media sources that will say anything.” — James Comey.
9. “I have just signed your death warrant.” — Judge Rosemarie Aquilina to Larry Nassar.
10. “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd! And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.” — Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.).