One Of Rudy Giuliani’s Many Gaslighting Statements Is 2018’s Quote Of The Year

1. “Truth isn’t truth.” — Rudy Giuliani.

2. “I liked beer. I still like beer.” — Brett Kavanaugh.

3. “While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.” — Sanofi drug company.

4. “We gather to mourn the passing of American greatness, the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those that live lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served.” — Meghan McCain.

5. “We’re children. You guys, like, are the adults. You need to take some action and play a role. Work together, come over your politics and get something done.” — David Hogg.

6. ”(I am) not smart, but genius ... and a very stable genius at that!” — President Donald Trump.

7. “You don’t have to agree with Trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone.” — Kanye West.

8. “Our country is led by those who will lie about anything, backed by those who will believe anything, based on information from media sources that will say anything.” — James Comey.

9. “I have just signed your death warrant.” — Judge Rosemarie Aquilina to Larry Nassar.

10. “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd! And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.” — Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.).